Dr. Hornstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Hornstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Hornstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Malvern Ave Ste 272, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 538-2762
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornstein?
This is one of the Best Doctors I have been to, she listens and really helps, I would and I do recommend her to family and friends
About Dr. Nancy Hornstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992755433
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.