Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Henry-Socha works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD
    About Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1699919290
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry-Socha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry-Socha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry-Socha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry-Socha works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Dr. Henry-Socha’s profile.

    Dr. Henry-Socha has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry-Socha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry-Socha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry-Socha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry-Socha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry-Socha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

