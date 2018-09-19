Overview

Dr. Nancy Henry-Socha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Henry-Socha works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.