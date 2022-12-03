Dr. Nancy Hausman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hausman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Hausman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Hausman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Courteous, helpful, informative.
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Hausman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hausman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hausman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hausman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hausman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hausman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hausman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hausman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.