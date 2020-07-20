Dr. Nancy Griner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Griner, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Griner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Griner works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 320, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 985-6233
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Griner since I was 7 months old (27 now). She’s the only person I trust with my ENT needs, trust me I’ve also looked elsewhere. No one was nearly as good to me as she is. In 2013 I needed a surgery to relieve constant sinus headaches that had lasted months, insurance deemed it unnecessary but she pushed for it and got me the surgery. Haven’t had a bad sinus infection since.
About Dr. Nancy Griner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932101102
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Griner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Griner has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Griner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griner.
