Overview

Dr. Nancy Griffith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Griffith works at Nancy Griffith MD, MPH Personalized Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.