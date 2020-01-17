See All Psychiatrists in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Nancy Griff, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (41)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Griff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Griff works at PBC PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy S Griff
    1402 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Ste 400A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 792-9977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 17, 2020
    Embodiment of a true Doctor: Run in circles for a decade+ like me, unless you find Dr. Nancy S. Griff, M.D. This is one of the rare real ones, and I've been around town a time or two. Phew. - Signed: Patient for many years...I got a tattoo artist for life, and Dr. Nancy S. Griff, M.D. is my PCP for life. Health is of similar importance to permanently marking your body; take it seriously and participate. She works with you, not for you. Thanks Doc!
    autodidact — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Nancy Griff, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518183854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griff works at PBC PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC in Royal Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Griff’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Griff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

