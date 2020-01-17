Dr. Griff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Griff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Griff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Nancy S Griff1402 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Ste 400A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 792-9977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Embodiment of a true Doctor: Run in circles for a decade+ like me, unless you find Dr. Nancy S. Griff, M.D. This is one of the rare real ones, and I've been around town a time or two. Phew. - Signed: Patient for many years...I got a tattoo artist for life, and Dr. Nancy S. Griff, M.D. is my PCP for life. Health is of similar importance to permanently marking your body; take it seriously and participate. She works with you, not for you. Thanks Doc!
- 34 years of experience
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Griff accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
