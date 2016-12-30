Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Grayson, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Grayson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Michelle Hahn Garrett Ms Lmft PC16301 Sonoma Park Dr, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 246-5433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Grayson for several years and my trust of her developed quickly. That is a rare and unusual occurrence for me. She might be soft spoken, but she can get her point across when need be. She remembers things from past appointments that you figure a Dr. wouldn't. That's special and comforting. A good psychiatrist is hard to find, a great one almost impossible. She works hard at finding the right medications,, questions and helps to figure out pros/cons to them.
About Dr. Nancy Grayson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386625762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Grayson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
