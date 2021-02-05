Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Graves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
Family Practice Clinic2931 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3200
Collom Carney Behavrl Medcn Ctr1902 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graves is excellent. She actually listens and provides beneficial feedback.
About Dr. Nancy Graves, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013138361
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods.