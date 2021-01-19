Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Godfrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Godfrey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nancy F Godfrey MD6226 E Spring St Ste 275, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 496-0546
-
2
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.10861 Cherry St Ste 104, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 294-6533
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?
A wonderful Doctor, extremely knowledgeable and dedicated to her specialty. Difficult to imagine where I would be with my arthritis status without her care. She keeps me pain free, while adjusting medications, as needed. She is a gift to the medical staff in the Long Beach/Los Alamitos area.
About Dr. Nancy Godfrey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790777449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.