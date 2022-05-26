Overview

Dr. Nancy Germer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Germer works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.