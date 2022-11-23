Dr. Germany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Germany, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Excellent care by Dr. Germany and her staff
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Germany has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Germany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germany.
