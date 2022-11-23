Overview

Dr. Nancy Germany, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Germany works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.