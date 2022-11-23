See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Nancy Germany, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (57)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Germany, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Germany works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3636
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nancy Germany, MD

  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1760418131
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Germany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Germany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Germany works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Germany’s profile.

Dr. Germany has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Germany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germany.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

