Dr. Nancy Gantt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Gantt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Locations
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a excellent doctor. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She treated me. Very understanding. Explained everything to me. I would recommend her to anyone going thru this procedure.
About Dr. Nancy Gantt, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982709366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Gantt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gantt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gantt has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gantt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantt.
