Overview

Dr. Nancy Gantt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Gantt works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.