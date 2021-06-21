Dr. Nancy Galella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Galella, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Galella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warrington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Galella works at
Locations
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galella his wonderful. She always takes the time to talk to you and explain what's going on she has been my OBGYN for over 20 years and I can't say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Nancy Galella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
