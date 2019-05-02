Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foldvary-Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195
- Cleveland Clinic
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is absolutely amazing! Dr Foldvary-Schafer is the only Dr that could diagnose me after a life time seeing Dr after Dr! I’m 65 and I’ve been going to her for 9 year’s! Thanks to her I was diagnosed with sleep apnea and narcolepsy. All these year’s people just thought I was tired and snored ! I truly love her!
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215965983
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
