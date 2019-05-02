Overview

Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Foldvary-Schaefer works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.