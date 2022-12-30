Overview

Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Erickson works at Northside Hospital in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.