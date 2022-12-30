Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Erickson works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 207, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 933-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. E has made it possible for me to get the most out of life because of the care she has given me. The office staff is awesome and she couldn’t be more caring. Thx Dr. E
About Dr. Nancy Erickson, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821078114
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson works at
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
