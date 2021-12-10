Dr. Nancy Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Epstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4822
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epstein repaired my ruptured disc ,L4-L-5 and did a magnificent job. She explains everything before surgery she has a dry personality very business like but she's a great surgeon
About Dr. Nancy Epstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1982661054
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
