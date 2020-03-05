See All General Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Elliott works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montclair Breast Center PC
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Acute Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Chevron Icon
Discordant Breast Pathology Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Negative Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secondary Breast Malignancy Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 05, 2020
    I found Dr. Elliott after extremely disappointing experiences with two other imaging centers. It turns out I had a radial scar. Dr. Elliott's radiologist, Dr. Lee (who is as wonderful as Dr Elliott), knew immediately what she was looking at when she reviewed my mammograms. The prior imaging centers just kept telling me there were no changes in what they saw and I should come back every 6 months and then they said to cone back every 3 months. That is when I had enough!!! Little did I know that the literature recommends radial scars be removed if you have a family history. Neither imaging center labeled the spot they followed for years nor made any recommendation or suggestion that surgery could or should be considered. The Monclair Breast Center made the experience and surgery as calming as possible. The office is a very tranquil setting with soft calming instrumental music and a wonderful little library of heartwarming, encouraging and empowering books. Thank you MBC!
    Virginia F. — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508811282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center-Greater Miami (Florida)
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elliott works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Elliott’s profile.

    Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

