Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Efferson-Bonachea works at Neb. Retina Vision LLC in Bedford, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neb. Retina Vision LLC
    107 Riverway Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 836-5541
  2. 2
    107 Riverway Place Bedford Cmns, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 836-5541
  3. 3
    Northwest Corneal Consultants PA
    155 Griffin Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 836-5541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Dry Eyes

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2018
    Dr. Bonachea is a brilliant physician along with being kind and caring. She has given me exceptional retinal and general eye care for many years. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Nancy Efferson-Bonachea, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932173234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efferson-Bonachea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Efferson-Bonachea has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efferson-Bonachea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Efferson-Bonachea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Efferson-Bonachea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

