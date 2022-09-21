See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Nancy Durso, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Durso, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Durso works at Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    200 Executive Center Pkwy Ste 102, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (540) 779-0132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Sep 21, 2022
    Some willl say that she has a “bad bedside manner.” Don’t believe it! Dr. Durso is very nice, but isn’t talkative as she is doing the transfer. I don’t need a doc talking to me during the process. I prefer her style — she was focused on doing her job.
    LM — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Durso, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Med
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Durso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durso works at Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Durso’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Durso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

