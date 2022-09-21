Dr. Nancy Durso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Durso, MD
Dr. Nancy Durso, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Fredericksburg200 Executive Center Pkwy Ste 102, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 779-0132
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Some willl say that she has a “bad bedside manner.” Don’t believe it! Dr. Durso is very nice, but isn’t talkative as she is doing the transfer. I don’t need a doc talking to me during the process. I prefer her style — she was focused on doing her job.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407820822
- Washington University School Of Med
- St Louis University
- St Louis University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
