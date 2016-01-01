Dr. Nancy Donachie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donachie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Donachie, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Donachie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Bent Tree Psychiatric Assoc.16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 733-7242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Donachie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083689947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
