See All Neurodevelopment Disabilities Doctors in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Dodge works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.
    2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory
    35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Dr Dodge has been very helpful for us, responsive to concerns we have about our child and thorough in the care she offers. She listens to and answers questions and has never made us feel silly for asking questions.
    — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD

    • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801849138
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (GME)
    • Northwestern University (GME)
    • University of Michigan (SOM)
    • Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.