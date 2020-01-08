Overview

Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Dodge works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.