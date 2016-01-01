Overview

Dr. Nancy Dimartino, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dimartino works at Lafayette Cancer Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.