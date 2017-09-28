Dr. Nancy Demore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Demore, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Demore, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Demore works at
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeMore is an excellent surgeon and took time to listen and explain the procedure to me. Very compassionate.
About Dr. Nancy Demore, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386738557
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Demore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Demore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demore works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Demore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.