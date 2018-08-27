Dr. Nancy Deacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Deacon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Deacon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Deacon works at
Locations
-
1
Ruben R Cristal MD9 Mule Rd Ste E16, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been taking my kids here for over 10 years after a referral. This is their new location, however, parking can sometimes be hard to find. Dr. deacon and her staff are very good to my kids. Through the many immunization shots, fevers, bumps and bruises, strange marks, scrapes, and growth spurts, she has always been there and very knowledgeable to boot. I always try to recommend people to her, however, she doesn’t always have time to take in more kids. It’s understandable as she is just awesome!
About Dr. Nancy Deacon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699746818
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deacon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Deacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.