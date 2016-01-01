Dr. Nancy Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Cross, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fairbanks, AK. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrative Pain Center of Alaska1275 Sadler Way Ste 200, Fairbanks, AK 99701 Directions (907) 931-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cross?
About Dr. Nancy Cross, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174537674
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Med University Sc College Of Med|Med University Sc Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.