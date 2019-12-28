Dr. Nancy Coles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Coles, MD
Dr. Nancy Coles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Nancy H Coles, M.D.125 E 72nd St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 879-8886
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Employs a caring and experienced staff who work as a professional team. Dr Coles always tries to answer technical questions in a manner that enable unsophisticated patients to understand their conditions.
About Dr. Nancy Coles, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts U
Dr. Coles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coles accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coles has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coles.
