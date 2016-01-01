Overview

Dr. Nancy Clayton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Clayton works at UNC Hospitals at WakeBrook in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.