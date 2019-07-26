Dr. Nancy Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Chung, MD is a Dermatologist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coppell, TX215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 170, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 312-7302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr Chung is Excellent. She knows how to treat patients and she saw too it that I got the care I needed several times as I battle Basal and Squamous + rosacea . You would be a fool not to trust her work. Super clean. She knows her stuff
About Dr. Nancy Chung, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1124240080
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Vcu/McV Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.