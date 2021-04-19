Dr. Nancy Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Choo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Choo works at
Locations
Advance Eye Care Center220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 7, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so personable and professional. Very thorough as well. Very good eye exams. Answers all of your questions, never rushed. I would most definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Nancy Choo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1982791596
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choo works at
Dr. Choo has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choo speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.