Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
8th Ave. Ophthalmology PC757 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-9282
Modern Eyes Optical LLC5020 8Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-9282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We went to the Brooklyn location. Dr Cheng is patient and takes the time to listen and explain. My mother felt very confident in Dr Cheng. The staff is very patient and courteous. The office is well organized,
About Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.