Dr. Nancy Chen, MD
Dr. Nancy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chen works at
Escondido Dermatology Inc. A Professional Corp.504 W Mission Ave Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 747-1980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
For many years now Doctor Chen has kept me skin cancer free. She’s simply the best. Same time each year Doctor Chen has examined me and treated potential pre cancer spots. She’s alliwed me to remain a commercial pilot, since pilots are very prone to skin cancer. Thanks
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1346219946
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Ringworm, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Minnan.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.