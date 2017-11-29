Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Carroll, MD
Dr. Nancy Carroll, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo.
Midwest Recovery Center LLC7540 New West Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (866) 203-0308
Ohio Treatment Center4747 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 740-5709
- 3 45 N Canfield Niles Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (443) 234-0766
Kindervater & Carroll LLC702 Commerce Dr Ste 150, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-0274
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr.Carroll is the best. Dr.Carroll help me with my son when I had evidently nowhere to go. I walked in her office my son was acting out for the first time ever he's autistic an for her I'm forever grateful for having her as my child Dr.
About Dr. Nancy Carroll, MD
- Med Coll Ohio
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
