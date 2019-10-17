Overview

Dr. Nancy Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.