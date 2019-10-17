See All Otolaryngologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Nancy Butler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Nancy Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.

Dr. Butler works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 208, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Hospital Affiliations
  Houston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Rhinoseptoplasty
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Big Ears
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Pain
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 17, 2019
    The most amazing ENT I've ever met, she took my fiancé case the result were amazing within 5 hours of the surgery competition. I can't think her enough. If you in need of an ENT please please contact her office it could change your life!
    Jerrod Floyd — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Nancy Butler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1770522377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Butler works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Butler's profile.

    Dr. Butler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

