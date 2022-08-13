Overview

Dr. Nancy Burt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bowman Gray School of Medicine



Dr. Burt works at Ear Institute Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.