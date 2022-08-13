Dr. Nancy Burt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Burt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Burt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Dr. Burt works at
Locations
Ear Institute of Texas18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 696-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burt was my neurologist from 2017-2020 before she switched practices. Recently (2022) I have gone back to her office. I called, left a voicemail, and received a call back quickly, and was given the first available appointment (same week). Dr. Burt will work help your issues the best she can. If a medication isn’t working she will listen and she will switch, if a medication makes you sick, she will find you something else, she listens throughly, and does not rush her appointments. Her medical assistants and nurses are amazing and nice as well. She is a great doctor!
About Dr. Nancy Burt, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407851223
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Creighton University Medical School
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Omaha
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burt has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burt.
