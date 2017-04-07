Dr. Broskie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Broskie, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Broskie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 525 Glen Creek Rd NW Ste 240, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 364-7049
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broskie?
Doctor Broskie has been VERY helpful since I moved here from out of state. Running low on prescriptions and without a referral, I turned to Google for help. With a list that accepted my insurance, I called around to find a doctor that could fit me into an already busy schedule. I really lucked out landing with her. She not only helped me with my refills, but listened to why I am currently taking the meds. I feel confident recommending her to family, friends and anybody else in need of help.
About Dr. Nancy Broskie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235120973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broskie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broskie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broskie has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broskie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Broskie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broskie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broskie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broskie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.