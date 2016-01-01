Dr. Nancy Botros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Botros, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Botros, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Botros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Fertility Center510 N 13th Ave Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-1313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botros?
About Dr. Nancy Botros, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134179401
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros works at
Dr. Botros speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.