Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Blumstein works at
Locations
-
1
Nancy Blumstein, M.D.1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 613, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 277-3762
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumstein?
Dr. Nancy has treated all 4 of my children and has always been very caring and attentive. Although she prefers a holistic approach she wants to work with the parents and won't force it. I'm not so into that and she was absolutely fine with that. She's been amazing when my kids were little ones, but I found she is also on the spot when they became teenagers. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417058140
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumstein works at
Dr. Blumstein speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.