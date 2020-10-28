See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Blumstein works at Nancy Blumstein, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nancy Blumstein, M.D.
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 613, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-3762

Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Nancy has treated all 4 of my children and has always been very caring and attentive. Although she prefers a holistic approach she wants to work with the parents and won't force it. I'm not so into that and she was absolutely fine with that. She's been amazing when my kids were little ones, but I found she is also on the spot when they became teenagers. I highly recommend her.
    Mom-of-4 — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417058140
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Dr. Nancy Blumstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumstein works at Nancy Blumstein, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blumstein’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

