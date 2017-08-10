Dr. Nancy Beveridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beveridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Beveridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Beveridge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
The Children's Clinic of Nashville4322 Harding Pike Ste 313, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 219-7821
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Dr. Beveridge for the past 6 years for our two sons. I have been very pleased with her temperament, compassion and knowledge. Contrary to a prior review, I have actually found her knowledge to be very current, including offering info from current literature about digital media and its impact on a child's brain. She has given us great parenting advice. She is conservative in her approach, which I appreciate, and has intervened/referred us when we needed to have specialist care.
About Dr. Nancy Beveridge, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487615563
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Wake Forest School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beveridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beveridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beveridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beveridge.
