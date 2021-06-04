Dr. Nancy Beran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Beran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Beran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their residency with Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Internal Medicine
Dr. Beran works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine for Women and Plastic Surgery at Valhalla465 Columbus 3 Fl Ave Ste 370, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 769-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beran?
Wonderful doctor. Did not feel rushed. Answered every question asked. No wait.
About Dr. Nancy Beran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609959121
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Internal Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beran works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Beran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.