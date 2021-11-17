Overview

Dr. Nancy Bach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Bach works at Dubin Breast Center in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.