Dr. Nancy Allegar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Allegar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
- 1 390 Amwell Rd Ste 501, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 281-1077
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allegar was extremely accommodating, friendly, and easy to talk to! Even though my first visit was virtual, she was thorough in her care, made sure all of my questions were answered and concerns were addressed, and there was no delay in making follow up appointments. She was very understanding, and gave me a variety of options when discussing care. Everyone I interacted with at the office was extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Nancy Allegar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Allegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Allegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.