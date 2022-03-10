Overview

Dr. Nance Hicks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Talihina, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Hicks works at Lakeside Physicians in Talihina, OK with other offices in Granbury, TX and McAlester, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.