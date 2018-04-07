See All Allergists & Immunologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Nana Mireku, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their residency with Children`S Hospital Of Michigan Wayne State University

Dr. Mireku works at Family Allergy and Asthma Care, Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Flower Mound
    3051 Churchill Dr Ste 130, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 539-0086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 07, 2018
    I first went to Dr. Mireku in June 2017 and in the past 10 months she has improved my health significantly. I’ve had asthma and allergy issues all of my life, generally getting sick 3 to 5 times a year. Thanks to Dr. Mireku, I’ve not been sick in 9 months. If you’re struggling with asthma or frequent allergy issues or frequent sinus infections she can help you.
    Susie R. in Irving, TX — Apr 07, 2018
    About Dr. Nana Mireku, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558538835
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children`S Hospital Of Michigan Wayne State University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mireku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mireku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mireku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mireku works at Family Allergy and Asthma Care, Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mireku’s profile.

    Dr. Mireku has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mireku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireku.

