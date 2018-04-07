Overview

Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their residency with Children`S Hospital Of Michigan Wayne State University



Dr. Mireku works at Family Allergy and Asthma Care, Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.