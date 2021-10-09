Dr. Mimura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nana Mimura, MD
Overview
Dr. Nana Mimura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mimura works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Community Hospital9015 Strada Stell Ct Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 597-0196
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
We live in North Naples. Dr. Mimura has been caring for me and my husband for about 3 years. She specializes in geriatric medicine. We love that she responds to texts and emails. She visits us at our home, is always on time, and is interested in our total wellbeing. Best of all, while we are benefiting from her “concierge-style of care,” while Dr. Mimura accepts Medicare!
About Dr. Nana Mimura, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1568563625
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mimura accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mimura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mimura works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mimura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mimura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mimura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mimura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.