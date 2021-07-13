Overview

Dr. Nana Makalatia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Makalatia works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.