Dr. Nana Aburjania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nana Aburjania, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nana Aburjania, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1053540955
Education & Certifications
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aburjania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
