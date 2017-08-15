See All Rheumatologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Nan Hsien Kuo, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nan Hsien Kuo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mem University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Med St Johns Nfld Canada and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kuo works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liver Center Florham Park
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 310-1681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 15, 2017
Great doctor. Kind, and a very good listener.
— Aug 15, 2017
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nan Hsien Kuo, MD.

About Dr. Nan Hsien Kuo, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1619991114
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Mem University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Med St Johns Nfld Canada
Board Certifications
  • Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nan Hsien Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuo works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

