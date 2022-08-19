See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roseville, CA
Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Gogia works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchospasm
Migraine
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 19, 2022
Very concerned of your condition and has excellent recommendations and very knowledgeable of what medications to prescribe my condition has really improved under. Her care
Ralph Patrick Ferrara — Aug 19, 2022
About Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982995825
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
  • Creighton School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

