Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD
Dr. Namrita Gogia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very concerned of your condition and has excellent recommendations and very knowledgeable of what medications to prescribe my condition has really improved under. Her care
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982995825
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Creighton School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
