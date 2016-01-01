Overview

Dr. Namrata Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Singh works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.