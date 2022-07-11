Dr. Namrata Sayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namrata Sayani, MD
Dr. Namrata Sayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Med Collegie Baroda India and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
North Texas Center for Sight PA2220 Emery St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 243-2020
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
I had a bump removed, experience no pain, Dr. Sayani was very thorough in explaining to me on what will happen and what I will feel. I would highly recommend her and her staff
Dr. Sayani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayani has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayani speaks Gujarati.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayani.
